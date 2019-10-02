Bitcoin hovers around $8,300, as the cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways after BTC’s fake breakout. Bitcoin trades around the $8,300 price mark, while markets continue to trade …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets Trading Flat After Fake Breakout, Bitcoin Hovers Around $8,300 - October 2, 2019
- Bitcoin volume is still flowing OTC despite fall in price, says top London firm - October 2, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Macro Resistance Turned Support — Will it Hold? - October 2, 2019