Markus Thielen draws attention to the correlation between US presidential election and Bitcoin halving years, which have been bullish for BTC.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markus Thielen: BTC Price Can Touch $70,000 by Year-End, Rally to Begin Post Bitcoin Halving 2024 - February 6, 2024
- BlackRock, Fidelity Lead in Bitcoin ETF Race. Don’t Expect the Competition to Surrender. - February 5, 2024
- BlackRock And Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Rocket Into Top Ten, Attracting $4.8 Billion Inflows In First Month - February 5, 2024