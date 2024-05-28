Metaplanet Inc. (TSE Standard: 3350), a Japanese publicly traded company, has announced a significant enhancement to its Bitcoin holdings. In a recent board of directors meeting, the company resolved to purchase an additional ¥250 million, currently worth $1.6 million USD, worth of Bitcoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Metaplanet to Buy Another ¥250 Million Worth of Bitcoin - May 28, 2024
- Building the Future of Bitcoin Education - May 28, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC is trading at $68,327.35 - May 28, 2024