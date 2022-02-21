The third richest Mexican billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, advises investors to buy Bitcoin and forget about selling. He further added that “Trust me, you’re going to thank me later.” Ricardo is a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls below $39,000; Ether, Dogecoin flat - February 21, 2022
- Mexican billionaire advises investors to buy Bitcoin and forget about selling - February 21, 2022
- ‘Extreme fear’: Bitcoin continues bear run, while Solana is up - February 21, 2022