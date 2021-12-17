Mexico’s Grupo Elektra will accept bitcoin as payment for purchases, the latest retailer in Latin America to embrace the cryptocurrency as it grows in popularity. Elektra, a supermarket and banking …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mexican retailer Grupo Elektra embraces bitcoin for payments - December 17, 2021
- MicroStrategy Floats Lending Out Its Bitcoin Trove to Generate Yield - December 17, 2021
- Bitcoin View: A Third of Americans Say It’ll Hit $100,000 by End of 2022 - December 17, 2021