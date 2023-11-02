MicroStrategy acquires 6,067 bitcoins during the quarter, bringing its total holdings up to 158,400 coins. Michael Saylor says he expects Bitcoin to rise 1,000% from current levels. What To Know: MicroStrategy reported third-quarter financial results and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Michael Saylor Explains Why Right Now Is A ‘Pretty Ideal’ Time To Start Loading Up On Bitcoin: ‘We 10x From Here’ - November 2, 2023
- What the correlation between bitcoin and tech stocks says about the outlook for crypto prices - November 2, 2023
- Is Bitcoin On Track For A Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Matrixport Is Predicting - November 2, 2023