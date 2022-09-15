Michael Saylor slams “misinformation” about Bitcoin’s energy use

MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor claims the negativity toward proof-of-work Bitcoin mining is an attempt to distract authorities from regulatory issues with proof-of-stake crypto assets …
