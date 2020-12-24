This past summer, the business intelligence software company MicroStrategy made waves when it put some of its extra cash into Bitcoin. Then, as Bitcoin ran up, it bought more, and the stock has now …
Read Full Story
- Michael Saylor, the CEO Who Turned a Software Company Into a Bitcoin Company - December 24, 2020
- Real Estate Billionaire Sam Zell Skeptical of Bitcoin but Says ‘It May Be the Answer or One of the Answers’ - December 24, 2020
- How the most popular price models in Bitcoin fared in 2020 - December 24, 2020