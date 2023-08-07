BTC’s price is around $29,000, up from less than $23,000 when he decided in 2022 to focus on buying the cryptocurrency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Billions Have Rebounded Since He Exited CEO Job a Year Ago - August 7, 2023
- Investors Have Stopped Shorting Bitcoin for First Time in 3 Months, Says CoinShares - August 7, 2023
- Pro-XRP Lawyer Says He Expected Ripple Token To Break $1 After Court Ruling: ‘Until Bitcoin Breaks Its All-Time High…’ - August 7, 2023