Nasdaq-listed software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin (BTC), has acquired another 11,931 BTC for $786 million, according to a Thursday morning press release. Led by …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Whale Makes $395M Purchase: Here’s How Their Last Trade Went - June 20, 2024
- MicroStrategy Bought 11,931 More Bitcoin For $786 Million - June 20, 2024
- Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Acquires 11.9K More Bitcoin for $786M - June 20, 2024