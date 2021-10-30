Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy has 114,042 bitcoin in its coffers – and it plans to keep adding more
MicroStrategy bought 9,000 bitcoin in the third quarter, bringing its total holdings to 114,042. The data analytics firm, famously headed by crypto bull Michael Saylor, said it wants to add more.
