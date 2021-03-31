CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world, said it would launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform later this year. What Happened …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Daily: NFT Art Market SuperRare Raises $9 Million; Frenchman Sues Australian Crypto Advisory 800,000 Over Scam Deal - March 30, 2021
- Micro Bitcoin Futures To Be Launched On CME Derivatives Exchange In May - March 30, 2021
- Through interactive contest, Chipotle giving away $200K in burritos and Bitcoin on National Burrito Day - March 30, 2021