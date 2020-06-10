Microsoft has released a beta version of its decentralized identity tool on the Bitcoin blockchain

Microsoft’s decentralized identity tool, ION, is moving to the Bitcoin mainnet for a public beta test, according to an announcement from Microsoft. The post Microsoft has released a beta version of …
