Microsoft Resumes Bitcoin Payments After Halt Over ‘Instability’

Tech giant Microsoft is once more accepting bitcoin payments on its online store. According to Bleeping Computer, Microsoft temporarily suspended bitcoin transactions last week, with company sources citing the “unstable” state of the cryptocurrency.
