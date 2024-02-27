MicroStrategy acquired its new Bitcoin holdings for around $155.4 million The business intelligence firm recently said it was transitioning to a ‘Bitcoin development company’ The latest BTC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin rallies to highest level since November 2021 as investors eye record high - February 27, 2024
- Bitcoin Funding Rates Jump to 100%, Sparking Opportunity for Savvy Traders - February 27, 2024
- MicroStrategy Acquires 3K More Bitcoin Following Alleged X Account Compromise - February 27, 2024