MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence and software company, has continued its steadfast commitment to Bitcoin by purchasing an additional 11,931 BTC at a total cost of $786 million. On June …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Whale Makes $395M Purchase: Here’s How Their Last Trade Went - June 20, 2024
- MicroStrategy Bought 11,931 More Bitcoin For $786 Million - June 20, 2024
- Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Acquires 11.9K More Bitcoin for $786M - June 20, 2024