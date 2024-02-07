MicroStrategy, the largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin, bought another $37 million worth of BTC in January to bring its total holdings to $8.1 billion. The company said in its its fourth quarter …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Public bitcoin mining CEO explains how ETF flows are impacting market - February 7, 2024
- MicroStrategy Buys $37 Million More Bitcoin, Bringing Total To $8.1 Billion, As Michael Saylor Says BTC Is Now ”Institutional-Grade Asset” - February 7, 2024
- Bitcoin ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot Announces Expansion Deal with Large Convenience Store Operator - February 7, 2024