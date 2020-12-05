MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) has bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in cash, the company’s CEO announced on Twitter. What Happened: The company acquired 2,574 bitcoins for $50 million in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How This Family Survived 40 Countries Living Solely Off Bitcoin for Four Years - December 5, 2020
- MicroStrategy Buys $50 Million Worth Of Bitcoin, Topping Up Holdings To $766M - December 5, 2020
- This Family Has Paid for Everything in Bitcoin for Four Years, Including Haircuts. Here’s How They Did It - December 5, 2020