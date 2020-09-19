Arguably the biggest Bitcoin adoption move of 2020 turned 78,338 off-chain transactions into just 18 on-chain ones, with MicroStrategy praising scalability …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy CEO says ‘Bitcoin scales just fine as store of value’ - September 18, 2020
- MicroStrategy CEO reveals reason behind $235m Bitcoin investment - September 18, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin ATM Installations Approach 10K Globally; Homeland Security Runs Contest For Digital Wallet Development - September 18, 2020