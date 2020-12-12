Microstrategy Inc. has raised $650 million from the sale of convertible senior notes so that it could buy more bitcoin. In a note to investors on Dec. 11, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Microstrategy Completes $650 Million Capital Raise to Fund More Bitcoin Purchases - December 12, 2020
- The American heartland needs jobs. Could Bitcoin mining become its next savior? - December 12, 2020
- Bullish divergence, TD9 ‘buy signal’ align for a new Bitcoin relief rally - December 12, 2020