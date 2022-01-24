MicroStrategy has bought 124,391 bitcoin at an average price of $30,159, which is just 10% below bitcoin’s current price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy extends 2-day decline to 30% as bitcoin melts down and SEC rejects its crypto accounting - January 24, 2022
- Crypto market shrinks after another $350 billion gets wiped out over the weekend, with bitcoin at a 6-month low - January 24, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Has Lost Half Its Value—Again - January 24, 2022