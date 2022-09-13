Microstrategy shares have surged over 11% after the company revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it aims to sell as much as $500 million in stock, with the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets: Bitcoin, Solana lead gains in crypto top ten, Ether slips ahead of Merge - September 12, 2022
- Microstrategy Gains 11% as Firm Plans to Sell Stock and Buy Bitcoin - September 12, 2022
- Is Bitcoin Private Enough To Maintain Our Financial Freedom? - September 12, 2022