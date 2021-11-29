MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin holdings, according to latest SEC filings

In an 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it had purchased another 7,002 Bitcoins during its fiscal fourth quarter. That cost the company $414.4 million.
