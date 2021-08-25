MicroStrategy now holds $5.3 billion in bitcoin after buying an additional 3,907 coins in the 3rd quarter
MicroStrategy bought an additional 3,907 bitcoins for roughly $177 million between July 1 and August 23. The purchase brings the company’s total holdings to 108,992 coins that were acquired at $2.918 …
