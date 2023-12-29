Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy now owns almost 190,000 bitcoins, topping $8 billion in value. The software company added 14,620 new tokens, worth $616 million, to its coffers in the past month. MicroStrategy has seen its stock has soar 350% year to date as bitcoin has rallied.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Coinbase Custody Shuffles Leadership During Spot-Bitcoin ETF Race - December 29, 2023
- MicroStrategy now owns almost 190,000 bitcoins, worth over $8 billion - December 29, 2023
- MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Top $8 Billion With Latest Purchase - December 29, 2023