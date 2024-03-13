The software company purchased 12,000 bitcoins over a recent two-week span, largely using past convertible proceeds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy plans another convertible-debt deal so it can buy more bitcoin - March 13, 2024
- Bitcoin is unlikely to dip below $50,000 again and its latest rally is an adoption story, crypto bull Mike Novogratz says - March 13, 2024
- Bitcoin keeps setting new record highs. Are retail investors back in the game? - March 13, 2024