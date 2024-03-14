MicroStrategy is planning to raise capital through convertible bonds offering to buy bitcoin for the second time in less than 10 days, as the aggressive crypto investor looks to increase its exposure …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.K. high court rules Australian computer scientist is not bitcoin founder “Satoshi Nakamoto” - March 14, 2024
- MicroStrategy plans second convertible debt offering this month to buy more bitcoin - March 14, 2024
- Short sellers have lost $3.3 billion betting against MicroStrategy this year as bitcoin’s record streak has sent shares spiking 180% - March 14, 2024