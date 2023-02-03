MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software maker better known as the largest public holder of Bitcoin, registered an eighth consecutive quarterly loss after writing down the value of its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy Posts Another Loss After Bitcoin Charge - February 3, 2023
- Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more - February 3, 2023
- Billionaire Calls Sri Lanka ‘Corrupt’ Then Offers Bitcoin Fix - February 2, 2023