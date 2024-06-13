Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm and bitcoin holder MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced Thursday that it intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2032, proceeds of which will be used to acquire additional bitcoin and on other corporate affairs.
