Software company MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has fully prepaid the $161 million outstanding balance on its $205 million loan from Silvergate Bank. By doing so, the company …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy Repays Silvergate Loan, Spends $150M Buying More Bitcoin - March 27, 2023
- Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Enter A ‘New Bull Market’ In A Week — Here’s How - March 27, 2023
- Bitcoin’s price up 1.49% on yesterday - March 27, 2023