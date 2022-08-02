MicroStrategy Reports $918M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q2
2022-08-02
While Tesla (TSLA), another prominent company with bitcoin on its balance sheet, sold roughly 75% of its holdings in the second quarter to raise cash, MicroStrategy has continued to hold on and even …
