According to an announcement, the company suffered a “minimal bitcoin impairment charge” due to lowered volatility in the price of the world’s biggest crypto exchange in the third quarter of this year …
Read Full Story
- MicroStrategy Reveals $727,000 In Impairment Losses On Bitcoin Holdings - November 2, 2022
- Dogecoin Rally Halts, Bitcoin, Ethereum Down After Fed Rate Hike — But 1 Major Crypto Is Still Charging Ahead - November 2, 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Flags Risk of Default on $103 Million of Debt - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post