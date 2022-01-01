MicroStrategy Inc. added to its Bitcoin cache, purchasing more than $94 million worth of the cryptocurrency in December as the coin retreated from its all-time high reached a month earlier.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy Says It Bought More Bitcoin During December’s Dip - December 31, 2021
- Bitcoin has plunged 32% from its all-time high this year. But investors can take advantage of a tax loophole while they wait for the cryptocurrency’s comeback. - December 31, 2021
- Bitcoin Ends Its Bang of a 2021 With a December Whimper - December 31, 2021