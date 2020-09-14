Publicly-traded firm MicroStrategy suggested Monday that it may make additional bitcoin purchases in the future as part of a newly adopted reserve policy.The post MicroStrategy says it may boost its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy says it may boost its bitcoin holdings past $250M, per new filing - September 14, 2020
- MicroStrategy Board makes Bitcoin its primary reserve currency, may increase its holdings beyond $250M - September 14, 2020
- Blockchain Bites: Big Bitcoin Bets, SushiSwap Drops, bZx Attacked - September 14, 2020