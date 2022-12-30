Bitcoin on Wednesday traded at around $16,650, having lost more than 60% for the year, a decline that puts it on pace for one of its worst annual stretches on record.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin still has a big opportunity in payments despite 60% drop this year and choppy waters ahead - December 30, 2022
- MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time - December 30, 2022
- MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin for First Time, But Remains Net Buyer - December 30, 2022