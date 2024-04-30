MicroStrategy reported a net loss of $53.1 million, or 3.09 a share, in its first-quarter earnings report but plans to buy more Bitcoin later in the year. Following the news, the stock of the business …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is on pace for its worst month since November 2022. Here’s what’s driving the decline. - April 30, 2024
- MicroStrategy stock plunges after it lost $53 million and plans to buy more Bitcoin - April 30, 2024
- Public mining chair reflects on change as ‘big boys’ of finance embrace bitcoin - April 30, 2024