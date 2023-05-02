MicroStrategy has emerged as one of the few companies to hold significant quantities of crypto, and Bitcoin’s rally this year has buoyed its finances.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Survived SVB And Silvergate Bank Fails; It Will Survive First Republic’s, Too - May 2, 2023
- These Influencers Give a Bitcoin Price Prediction of $100k, But AiDoge Is The Best Crypto Buy Today - May 2, 2023
- Bitcoin slips below $28,000 as investors keep a wary eye on US inflation data - May 2, 2023