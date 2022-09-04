Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mercado Bitcoin layoff 15 percent of its workforce - September 4, 2022
- MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin’s Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says - September 4, 2022
- A range-break from Bitcoin could trigger buying in ADA, ATOM, FIL and EOS this week - September 4, 2022