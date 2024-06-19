America’s largest corporate holder of bitcoin, MicroStrategy, is fast approaching its deadline for its sale of $700 million worth of convertible notes. The company, co-founded by prominent bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor, is hoping to raise money to purchase additional bitcoin.
