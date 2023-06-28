MicroStrategy, the leading public corporation in terms of bitcoin holdings, has once again demonstrated its aggressive bitcoin acquisition strategy. The company recently announced the purchase of an …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy’s Saylor Makes Largest Bitcoin Acquisition Since Prices Peaked in Late 2021 - June 28, 2023
- MicroStrategy’s Aggressive Bitcoin Acquisition Strategy Secures 0.726% of Total Supply - June 28, 2023
- Factbox: Financial firms line up spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund applications - June 28, 2023