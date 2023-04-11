American software company MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC) reserves, is now in profit on its cryptocurrency bet. In its April 5 filing with the SEC, MicroStrategy said that during the period between March 24 and April 4 the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Bet Now in Profit Amid Latest Rally - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin price hits 2023 high after 85% surge - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Soars Past $30,000 With Prices Poised to Keep Climbing - April 11, 2023