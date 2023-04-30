Berenberg initiated coverage of the stock with a “Buy” rating and a $430 price target, suggesting that MicroStrategy shares offer an attractive way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and navigate the digital asset space amidst an ongoing regulatory crackdown.
