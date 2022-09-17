As reported by Cointelegraph, speaking on the underlying proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, Saylor emphasised that Bitcoin receives the backing of $20 billion worth of proprietary mining hardwar …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor on why Bitcoin is better for transfer of value - September 17, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bears rest, while bulls attempt plan a retest of $25,000 - September 17, 2022
- Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) - September 17, 2022