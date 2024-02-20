Bitcoin competes with traditional stores of value like gold and real estate. Michael Saylor argues for Bitcoin’s technical superiority over other asset classes, underlining no reason to divest from it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Vows To ‘Hold Forever,’ Eyes Bitcoin’s Long-Term Dominance - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin’s 2025 Journey: Navigating Projected Trends - February 20, 2024
- Bitcoin futures open interest near ‘alarm raising’ $24B level — Are bulls at risk? - February 20, 2024