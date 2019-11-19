Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holding Ltd. is starting two Bitcoin funds for accredited and institutional investors with a demographic profile that hits close to home. The 54-year-old billionaire …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Tassat and Blockfills Launch Trade at Settlement Product for Bitcoin - November 19, 2019
- Mike Novogratz Wants to Bring Bitcoin to the 1% With New Funds - November 19, 2019
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust files registration statement with SEC - November 19, 2019