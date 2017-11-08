It’s become commonplace in news headlines to say millennials kill everything from romance to napkins, but now a survey shows they might be responsible for keeping the rally in bitcoin alive. A survey by venture capital firm Blockchain Capital found that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Millennials Are Ready to Ditch Stocks to Keep the Bitcoin Rally Alive - November 8, 2017
- CME’s planned bitcoin futures will attempt to rein in big price swings - November 8, 2017
- Silk Road investigator gets more jail time for second Bitcoin theft - November 8, 2017