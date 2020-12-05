“OK boomer,” the snarky bitcoin devotee tweeted at me, having read my last critical piece concerning what’s increasingly known as the “digital gold” in investment markets. For the record, I’m not a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Millennials love bitcoin and now the baby boomers are joining in too - December 5, 2020
- Microstrategy Buys More Bitcoin, Now Holding BTC Worth Over $780 Million in Treasury - December 5, 2020
- ‘Bet on Bitcoin’s inevitability’: Here’s what 5 crypto experts say about its price hitting an all-time high near $20,000 this week - December 5, 2020