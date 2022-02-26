Millions in Bitcoin pouring into Ukraine from donors

Cryptocurrency analysts say at least $10m (£7.5m) has so far been donated to the Ukrainian war effort through anonymous Bitcoin donations. Researchers at Elliptic, a blockchain analysis company, say …
