Millions ‘stolen’ in NiceHash Bitcoin heist

“Highly professional” hackers made off with around 4,700 Bitcoin from a leading mining service, a Bitcoin exchange has said. The value of Bitcoin is currently extremely volatile, but at the time of writing, the amount stolen was worth approximately $80m.
