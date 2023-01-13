A Miss Universe contestant from El Salvador strutted onto stage this week wearing a bitcoin-inspired gold bodysuit, a glittering tribute to her country becoming the world’s first to adopt the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Challenged Anew by Osprey Overhaul Plan - January 13, 2023
- Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant - January 13, 2023
- ‘I don’t endorse, personally, bitcoin being currency,’ House Republican says - January 13, 2023